NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group plans to ride motorcycles 3,000 miles across the country this summer to raise awareness of the opioid crisis — a tragedy that has hit them close to home.

Steendam’s son reached out for help before dying of an overdose at the age of 36, but Steendam said he didn’t understand the power of addiction until he watched the FBI’s film Chasing the Dragon.

“Had I have seen that movie prior to losing Matthew, I believe I could have saved him, because that really opened my eyes to the power of the thing,” he said. “I was clueless.”

He’s gone on to found the nonprofit Tears from Heaven with Bud Hayes, who also lost a son to addiction. The nonprofit seeks to raise awareness of the opioid crisis.

The 7,000-mile ride hopes to raise both awareness and funds.

Watch the full interview to learn more.