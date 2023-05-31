NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Want to walk the same streets as Batman, the stars of Gossip Girl or Marvel’s newest superhero? Then Georgette Blau has a tour for you.

Blau, who grew up in Norwalk, founded On Location Tours after moving to Manhattan’s Upper East Side and realizing she lived near where “The Jeffersons” was filmed. Soon, she noticed that movie and tv locations were all around her.

Now, she organizes tours of filming sites in New York City, Boston and Chicago.

Her favorite tour so far? A “Sex and the City” one 20 years ago.

‘It was so much fun to go to all the bars and the boutiques and all those fun places from the show,” Blau said.

