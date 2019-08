(WTNH) — The series “Mad Men” of a few years back sparked a resurgence of mid-century modern decor. You see it everywhere these days. Norwalk just happens to be home to a lot of these houses, and you’ll be able to tour them this September.

The Norwalk Preservation Trust is putting on this event.

Tour guides will be in full mid-century clothing for more fun and you can find out all the information on touring five houses and a church, Sunday, September 22nd, by going to norwalkpreservation.org.