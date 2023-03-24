NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Two decades ago, Debbie Kievits sat around a kitchen table with a group of other parents. They’d come together after a bullying incident at a school, and knew things needed to change in Norwich.

“It got physical,” Kievits said. “One girl was seriously injured and we said, ‘OK, we gotta make a difference. We gotta make people aware that words can lead to this physical stuff. We have to make people aware of what’s going on in our community.'”

From there, the Norwich Bully Busters was formed. The program, which also includes work with both those being bullied and the bullies themselves, has added 373 “buddy benches” in the community.

Watch the full interview in the player above.