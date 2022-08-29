NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’ve spent any time in the Old City, you know it’s very art driven.

An organization in New Haven is a new national arts model, empowering artists and curators through education and access to a vibrant ecosystem. There are mentors, collaborations, and local engagement to push ahead the careers of the next generation of artists.

Janai Kemp, a student program manager, and cohort apprentices, Aime Mulungula and Sofia Carrillo, are discussing NXTHVN.

