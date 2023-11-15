NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A taste of the oldest bakery in New York City’s Little Italy joined News 8 on Wednesday.

The bakery is now called Ferrara Bakery and Cafe and was originally incorporated back in 1892.

This historic spot is known for their New York cheesecake, rainbow tricolor cookies, and gelato which comes directly from Europe.

The co-founder of Ferrara Bakery and Cafe, Adeline Caesar joined News 8 to discuss the rich history of this delicious spot and how people can order their sweet treats.

