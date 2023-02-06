STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Marie Tyler Wiley’s own New York City elopement was a mess.

As she puts it, once they showed up, City Hall was a “conveyor belt of people getting married.”

“It was like slapstick comedy,” she said.

Shortly after, she started marrying people. She’s now been performing free Valentine’s Day wedding ceremonies for two decades at the Olde Mistick Village.

She’s done 35 ceremonies in one day, which includes vow renewals, although the majority are elopements.

