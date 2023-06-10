NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An a cappella group that’s been singing together for almost 30 years is returning to Mohegan Sun this fall to promote their new album.

Straight No Chaser is an a cappella group that was founded at Indian University in 1996 and got signed to a record deal after a cover of “The 12 Days of Christmas” went viral in 2007.

Steve Morgan, a founding member of the group, said of his time with SNC, “You know, we got to do amazing things in college and I think all of us look back at our time in the legacy group there as just, you know, all that we could have asked for from our college experience. So to be able to go back and revisit this on a professional level, it’s been great. And yes, this is my only job.”

You can find a full list of their tour dates and purchase their music at their website sncmusic.com. Their new album, Yacht on the Rocks, will be available June 23rd.

You can see a full interview with three of the groups members, Steve Morgan, Tyler Trepp and Seggie Isho, in the video above.