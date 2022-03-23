NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Known by locals as “The Gris,” The Griswold Inn and Tavern in Essex combines top-notch food with an incredible Connecticut history lesson.

After 246 years, it’s one of the oldest continually operating taverns in the country. Since opening in 1776, it has survived the Revolutionary War, the prohibition, the Great Depression, and most recently, a global pandemic.

Geoffrey Paul, one of the owners of the local landmark, said surviving the COVID-19 pandemic looked “iffy.”

“We’ve survived recessions, depressions, prohibition, which wasn’t so easy, and even previous pandemics,” Paul said. “But nothing compares, as far as I know, by reading the history, nothing compares with the last two years.”

As the state and country emerge from the pandemic, Paul said they are doing better than two years ago.

“We’re doing a lot better,” Paul said. “We just had, in Essex, our St. Patrick’s Day Parade last weekend — the first parade we’ve had in two years. You should have seen the smiles, the kids, the energy. I really feel like we have turned the corner.”

Paul also explained what role the tavern played in the history of steamboating in Essex.

“Essex was an important stop on the steamboat, and our walls are covered with the artifacts and the art and the objects relating to that history… it’s an irreplaceable collection,” Paul said.

As far as their menu goes, it’s always changing thanks to three different restaurant concepts.

“We have the historic taproom, which is just what you would think, fish and chips and burgers and, you know, pub food,” Paul said. “We have historic dining, which is quintessential American food, and we hope in the next month, we will reopen our wine bar, which is more Nouvelle cuisine.”

Take a look at The Griswold Inn and Tavern’s menu here.