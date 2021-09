(WTNH) — New Haven is home to so many fabulous restaurants. Enter another one on so-called ‘Restaurant Row’: Villa Lulu.

Chef Rafael Palomino, owner of the newly-opened Villa Lulu (and owner of New Haven staple Pacifico restaurant), joins News 8 to talk about the idea to open an Italian tapas restaurant in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, how they find staffing during the ongoing shortage, and what makes Villa Lulu unique.