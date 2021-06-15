Nyberg: Pair of cousins went on ‘Shark Tank’ and turned their passion into dream, Cousins Maine Lobster

(WTNH) — Businesses don’t normally start out this way, but this one did. Two cousins tied one on and decided it would be a good idea to buy a lobster truck and name it Cousins Maine Lobster. And it turned out to be pretty lucrative.

They’re now running a business worth tens of millions – a spot on ‘Shark Tank’ years back helped with that.

Founders Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis joined us to share how they started the business, what they serve, how many trucks they have and where people can find them, and what makes Maine Lobster so good.

View the full interview in the video above.