NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us in many ways. It gave a Connecticut abstract artist a kind of sabbatical to reset her art.

Mary Elizabeth Peterson spoke with News 8’s Ann Nyberg and shared how she used the pandemic to benefit her art.

Peterson’s art is on display at Willoughby Wallace Memorial Library on Thimble Island Road in Branford. The Shifting Tides: Art That Speaks to Ever-Changing Times exhibit is open through March 28.

Join Peterson at an art opening reception on Sunday, March 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

