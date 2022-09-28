NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Thin crust, deep dish, New York or Chicago style. And now, cone…?

If you’re looking for a new twist on pizza, try Pau Pau’s Pizza Cones, a food truck in Norwalk.

It started with co-owners Ben Quick and Robert Layer, who met after Quick’s brother died. They became friends, and then both ended up in 2020 in Connecticut.

Then came their self-proclaimed “crazy idea” for pizza cones — which has a cone made of straight mozzarella cheese with sauce and toppings inside.

