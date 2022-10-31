BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Pearl Wine Bar’s success is attributed to the right location, with the right people, and the right menu.

“It’s got beautiful front windows,” said Emilie Penner, who owns the Branford restaurant. “It’s a great location, so we decided to go for it.”

The wine bar offers drinks from all over the world and keeps a small, seasonal menu. That includes a pumpkin martini, which was removed from the list, then added back because so many people were asking for it.

The wine bar has grown since it opened this past summer, and has a new chef, expanded hours and a larger menu.

“We’ve got a bunch of small plates,” Penner said. “Our concept is a small plate. You can share your dishes. I have trouble committing to a single dish when I go out, so it’s great to make everyone order different stuff and try everything.”

