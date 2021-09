WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A non-profit organization in Watertown rescues and rehomes dogs with disabilities. They may be blind or deaf or have other imperfections.

It’s called Perfect Imperfections.

Trisha Malfitano of Perfect Imperfections joins us on Nyberg to share more about how the organization got started, her children’s books and how people can adopt dogs from the program.

