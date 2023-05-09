NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For her newest book, photographer Caryn Davis would hit the road at 3:30 a.m. to capture picturesque gardens at first light.

It’s an experience, she said, that was “pure joy.”

“I really enjoyed being awake at that hour, not the getting up part, but once I was in the garden, there comes a point in time where the sun starts to come up, and everything gets really glowy, and then you have about half an hour to run around like mad and get the images,” she said.

Davis provided the photos for Connecticut Gardens: A Celebration of the State’s Historic, Public, and Private Gardens, which she wrote with Chris Lawrie.

The book includes 350 images of the gardens, most of which are open to the public.

