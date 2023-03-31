NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New York-based photographer Xiomaro came back to speak with Ann Nyberg on Friday night.

This time, to tell us about his new exhibit in Connecticut called “The New England National Scenic Trail.”

The exhibit showcases the Connecticut portion of the historic hiking route. The exhibit opens on Monday, April 3rd, and closes on April 14th. Viewers can see his work at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Nyberg – Artist Xiomaro discusses new photography collection

The New England Trail is a 215-mile hiking route that starts at Guilford, Connecticut, that goes all the way up to Massachusetts and the New Hampshire border. 110 of those miles are in Connecticut.

The National Park Service, together with its partners, the Connecticut Forest and Park Association and the Appalachian Mountain Club, commissioned Xiomaro in 2016 for a year-long project to document as much of the trail as he could get to.

The purpose for him was to bring more attention to the trail because it was deemed a National Scenic Trail in 2009.

“The exhibit, which is kind of a prelude to Earth Day on April 22nd, will encourage people to go out and hit the trails,” Xiomaro said.

For more on Xiomaro’s work and this exhibition, check out his webpage.

