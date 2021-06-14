Nyberg: Pink Boots Society empowers, inspires women in fermented/ alcoholic beverage industry

(WTNH) — Have you heard about the Pink Boots Society? The group has chapters all over the world and was created to assist, inspire, and encourage women professionals in the fermented/ alcoholic beverage industry to advance their careers through education.

Mariah Billian, the taproom manager at Outer Light Brewing Company in Groton, and Abby Bibens of Still Hill Brewery of South Glastonbury join us to talk about the Pink Boots Society, their membership, how they inspire and encourage women in their field, and more about the education element in the organization.

See the full interview in the video above.