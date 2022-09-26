WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a small state, Connecticut has its fair share of many wonderful theatres.

One of those, Playhouse on Park, has dug deep roots into the community in the 13 years it has been in West Hartford.

The Playhouse Theatre Group was formed after taking over space that had been abandoned on Park Road.

Since then, the professional theatre produces plays and musicals throughout the year, along with in-school education during the day and after-school STEM programs. It also has plans to launch an inaugural tour in schools.

The group had big plans for 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and productions moved indoors.

“But that’s not what it was designed to be, it was designed to be outdoors,” said Tracy Flater, co-founder and executive director of the Playhouse Theatre Group.

Watch the full interview to learn more!