WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Who doesn’t love bagels?

PopUpBagels is located in the suburbs of Connecticut. Adam Goldberg, the owner, lives in Westport.

He drives his bagels into the bagel mecca of New York City and dares to compete there. It’s working.

“I learned to make bagels in the summer of 2020. I’d been baking sourdough and other things and one day it was a hot summer day and my cousin and I looked at each other and we said let’s make bagels today,” Goldberg said. “We made them for three days in a row and we absolutely loved doing it, and next thing you know, we’re here two years later.”

Goldberg described their bagel as light with a “great crisp exterior on the crust.” They are very liberal with their toppings.

“We think if you want a flavor, let’s give it all to you,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg said people were driving from New York to get their bagels and next thing you know, they had demand to come into the city.

Right now, they do about 700 dozen a weekend in Connecticut. They have locations in Redding and Westport and a drop spot in Greenwich which will soon become a permanent location.

At the second annual BagelFest in Brooklyn last year, they took home the best bagel award.

Their bagels are only available online here and they go on sale each Sunday afternoon for the following weekend. They come with a dozen bagels and two spreads.

“We definitely have a big calling of people that want us to come out toward Mystic, New Haven, that area,” Goldberg said. “If we get enough messages on our Instagram to come out that way, we’re excited to do it.”

You can follow them on Instagram @popupbagels.