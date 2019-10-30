Nyberg: Potoo CEO Fred Dimyan

(WTNH) — Fred Dimyan, CEO of Potoo – the company that manages multiple online market places, including Amazon – sits down and talks to Ann about how his company works and what it does for consumers day-to-day.

It was founded in 2014 to monitor online marketplaces like Amazon and other buying and selling platforms to make sure that the consumer, you, is getting what you’re paying for – and protecting the integrity of brands.

Potoo is based in Norwalk and is the fastest-growing privately owned company in the state, and one of the quickest growing in the nation.

Potoo is growing so fast, that it’s hiring for about 60 positions right now to monitor the wild west of online shopping.

To find out more about the company, go to https://potoosolutions.com/.