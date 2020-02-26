Nyberg: Preservation Connecticut talks unique history behind each CT town green

Conn. (WTNH) — Chris Wigren from Preservation Connecticut talks to News 8’s Ann Nyberg about the diversity of town greens in the state and the unique history behind each.

What is the oldest town in Connecticut? Wethersfield and Windsor have on-going discussions about which town was permanent first in the 1630’s. How many town greens are there in the state? 170! Some towns have more than one. Which town has the biggest green in the state?

Find out the answer to these and other CT-town-green-history-related trivia in the video above.

If you want to know about your town green, there is a fun way to do that. Go to towngreens.com and type in the name of your city or town and you’ll get a lot of information.