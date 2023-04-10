RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A non-profit in Ridgefield provides meaningful job opportunities for people with disabilities in Connecticut.

79% of Americans who are disabled are not employed, according to the Department of Labor. Leaders at Prospector Popcorn want to change that statistic as they believe meaningful employment is vital to one’s mental, social, financial and emotional health.

75% of the employees at Prospector Popcorn, self-identify as disabled.

The employees work to create delicious gourmet popcorn each day for the Prospector Theater.

The employees are known to transform the traditional movie theater snack into a mouth-watering and showstopping delicacy. The popcorn has performed so well at the theater that the non-profit expanded its operations to sell snacks to every “popcorner” of the globe.

Prospector Popcorn created a new flavor called Down to Sparkle in honor of World Down Syndrome Day. The nonprofit celebrates those with disabilities.

Down to Sparkle has 21 ingredients including chocolate, marshmallows, pretzels, and caramel and will be available during the month of March.

To learn more visit the Prospector Popcorn website here.