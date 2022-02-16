HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Human Trafficking Institute estimates nearly 25 million people around the world are victims of sex and labor trafficking.

At the Quinnipiac University School of Law, the Human Trafficking Prevention Project started in 2017. Law student Kaylyn Fagan headed up the project this year.

Fagan and Sheila Hayre, visiting associate professor of law at Quinnipiac University, join us on Nyberg to share more about the program and help raise awareness about human trafficking.

Watch the full interview in the video above.