NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Quinnipiac University student from Norwalk will soon be performing with Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas.

TJ Salta, a senior entrepreneurship major in business, said magic was not something he was into when he was young.

“Long story short, I always loved to be physical and play sports, so when I was a freshman in high school, I played lacrosse,” Salta said. “And one day, I had a game where I got very injured, and I was immobilized. I was the type of kid that always needed to be stimulated, and so magic is something that I took on where I could still stimulate my hands and sleight of hand and stuff and still make people happy with it.”

After doing local gigs for the past six years, Salta will perform in Cirque du Soleil’s newest Las Vegas production, “Mad Apple,” at New York-New York Hotel & Casino. The show is billed as a “cocktail of high-flying acrobatics, music, dance, comedy and magic celebrating the city that never sleeps.”

Salta will perform for the Quinnipiac community on March 31 at 7 p.m. at On the Rocks pub on the York Hill Campus before he begins rehearsals in Las Vegas in early April.

He said he will continue taking courses online and graduate from Quinnipiac in May.

Watch Salta show a magic trick in the video player above!

“Mad Apple” begins May 12 at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Learn more about “Mad Apple” here.