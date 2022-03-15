NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Quinnipiac University graduate loves food, so she started writing about it and it became her day job.

Alex Acquarulo started CT FoodGirly in 2017. She shines a light on restaurants and small businesses in the state, sharing her adventures and tasty eats with the world on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Acquarulo joins us on Nyberg to share more about her background, her business and what a day in her life looks like.

Watch the full interview in the video above.