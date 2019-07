(WTNH)–Westport’s Rachel Shaps is ready to embark on a music career.

The 23-year-old singer, songwriter is the granddaughter of Hollywood icon, Eartha Kitt.

As a wee one, she watched her grandmother sing at the famed Carlyle Hotel in New York City. Rachel says her singing talent and songwriting comes naturally.

It’s the hope that moving to Los Angeles in September will give her the boost she’s seeking, to perform and write for other artists.

