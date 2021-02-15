Nyberg: Rare, historic clock arrives to CT Daughter’s of the American Revolution at Ellsworth Homestead in Windsor

(WTNH) — This is a real treasure. The Connecticut Daughters of the American Revolution have acquired a rare historic clock. Its new home is the historic Oliver Ellsworth Homestead in Windsor built in the early 1780s.

The home was given to the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1903. Oliver Ellsworth was one of the drafters of the U.S. Constitution, a CT senator, and chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The clock had been in the position of the notable Ellsworth family for more than 225 years and was made by the well-known clockmaker, gunsmith, silversmith, and dentist, David Ellsworth.

News 8’s Ann Nyberg spoke with Christy Anderson Hendrie, the state regent for the DAR about this rare and valuable treasure.

For more, watch the video above.