Nyberg: Read to Grow publishes new children’s book to help kids with ongoing effects of the pandemic

(WTNH) — A new children’s board book called “Hello Sometimes” is meant to help preschool kids in the state with the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

It is published in English and Spanish by the well-known established Read To Grow program started by Roxanne Cody of RJ Julia Booksellers in Madison, and will be distributed widely in the state.

Suzannah Holsenbeck, executive director of Read to Grow, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the story and how it helps children deal with the challenges of the pandemic.

Supporters may also purchase copies of the book through Read to Grow here and at RJ Julia Bookstore in Madison. Proceeds from sales of the book go directly back into Read to Grow’s statewide early literacy programming.

