Nyberg: Restaurant in Old Wethersfield named Best New Restaurant by Connecticut and Hartford magazines

(WTNH) — Everybody likes a night out in a restaurant. While many restaurants have, and are, struggling to find workers during the pandemic, they push on.

One such place is “The Charles” in Old Wethersfield. The restaurant opened just last year but is located in a building built all the way back in 1790. “The Charles” was just named Best New Restaurant in Connecticut and Hartford magazines.

Owner Bryce Hardy joins us to talk about what inspired him to open the restaurant, how the pandemic has impacted his business, and what he hopes to bring to guests.