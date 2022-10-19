NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within two years, Road to Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven has cared for 70 farm animals on its 10 acres.

But it’s story started before it became an official nonprofit, when Megan Pereira, a veterinary technician, started taking in animals that farmers wanted to put down because they didn’t want to spend the money on their care.

“That was before we were nonprofit, and I was just taking, you know, taking in a few animals like sheep, and a goat here and there, you know, until finally one day we were like, we should make an organization,” she said.

Pereira and her husband currently care for 34 farm animals at the farm, which include sheep, goats, pigs and cows.

