MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Warzel’s gravity-defying rock sculptures are only on Milford beaches for a few fleeting moments before washing away on the next tide.

“I’ve always been drawn to the beach in Milford,” he said. “I’ve been going there my whole life, it’s beautiful.”

Some days, he knows what he wants to build. On others, he finds his vision as he goes along. He will carry rocks to the area — or even keep them in his car — until he wants to use them.

Warzel started the sculptures during the pandemic.

“When you’re doing the balancing, you can’t think about anything else, and you must be totally focused,” he said. “You feel it in your hand. You can feel the forces of gravity.”

