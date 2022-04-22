(WTNH) — A Rocky Hill native is now principal harpist for the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra.

A Mercy High School graduate, Gabrielle Grant was introduced to the harp when she was six years old.

The orchestra is one of the nation’s oldest, dating back to 1808, and it is managed and run by students.

“It definitely takes work,” Grant said. “I think having a consistent practice schedule and a good work ethic really allowed me to become the harpist I am today.”

After graduating from Harvard, Grant said she would love to go to business school, go into consulting for a few years and then somewhere in the field of international business.

“I really want to help people and get to travel and talk to people from all around the world.”

Grant and the orchestra are gearing up for their final concert on Saturday, where they will be playing Gustav Mahler’s Seventh Symphony. 10% of ticket sales will be donated to UNICEF to help the people of Ukraine.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, click here.