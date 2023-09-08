SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Rogers Orchards has announced the opening of their hard cider bar right in Southington.

Rogers Orchards is a Connecticut staple known for delicious apples and a selection of desserts including its apple cider donuts, pumpkin pie and maple candies.

The new Long View Ciderhouse is located at 36 Long Bottom Road near the Rogers Orchards Shuttle Meadow Farm Store in Southington. The brand-new ciderhouse is located on a hilltop that overlooks the Shuttle Meadow Reservoir.

Rogers Orchards also has a separate orchard location at the Sunnymount Farm Store in Plainville.



The Long View Ciderhouse offers a selection of unfiltered, unpasteurized and natural carbonated hard cider ranging in alcohol content levels from 6.5% to 8.9% ABV.



The apples from the hard cider are harvested right from the family-owned orchards. Rogers Orchards is an eight-generation family farm that was started in 1809.



The motto for the cider house is the Latin phrase “carpent tua poma nepotes,” which translates to “let the grandchildren gather the fruit” in English.

Watch the full interview with Ann Nyberg to learn more!