NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The owners of Rose Orchard Farms in North Branford are taking on a new role: wine.

That’s right, the 12th generation of the Rose family is taking on a new adventure and opening up the Rose Vineyard and Winery.

It has been three years in the making — from designing the event house to planting the grape.

Winery at Night! ❤️ Simply Beautiful! @ Rose Vineyards and Winery Posted by Rose Vineyards and Winery on Thursday, September 5, 2019

The grand opening is October 5.

For more information can be found on its Facebook page.