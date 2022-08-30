ROXBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is not Napa or Sonoma, but it is doing its own thing as wine and spirits go, take for instance Mine Hill Distillery along the Shepaug River in Roxbury.

News 8 met with the founder of Mine Hill Distillery to learn about the organization’s history.

After an almost 40-year career in finance and running a venture capital fund the founder Elliot Davis decided to take up a new project.

Davis purchased the Old Town of Roxbury Station, where the three distilleries now sit inside of what used to be a cigar factory from 1860. The property also has a waterfall and part of the nearby river.

“It’s about four acres and it’s about 12,000 feet. Each of the buildings are historic. It took about three years to do the full restoration and we won the historic preservation award,” said Davis.

The distillery makes five types of spirits including rye whiskey, gin & vodka, and sweet vermouth. All of the ingredients are made in Connecticut including the wheat and malt which are harvested from the oldest farm in the state, the Thrall Family Farm.

The spirits from Mine Hill Distillery are now winning awards worldwide.

