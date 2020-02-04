Nyberg: Save-a-Suit, supporting veterans transitioning back to civilian life

(WTNH) — Connecticut-based Save-a-Suit began 10 years ago by a humble Air Force veteran with the goal of clothing veterans for job interviews. Now, the company is growing by leaps and bounds for veterans transitioning back into civilian life.

Scott Sokolowski of Southbury began the organization after he interviewed a young man who showed up to the interview too casually dressed for the occasion. When asked, the young man said he couldn’t afford clothes appropriate of a business interview.

10 years later, Sokolowski heads an organization that urges the public to go through their closets for unused suits, ties, and other business clothes his organization gives straight to veterans and college students in need.

They are planning 3-5 big fundraising events in 2020, one that partners with the Women in Defense organization to raise awareness and help support female veterans.

“We’re looking to suit up 100 women veterans down around the Groton military base.” – Scott Sokolowski, Save-a-Suit

Over the years, Save-a-Suit has expanded organically from Connecticut outward, but Sokolowski admits he now needs the help of as many people as possible who believe in supporting our military men and women across the country to go to the next level.

To learn about how you can help and/or get involved, go to saveasuit.org.