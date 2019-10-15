Nyberg: Save the Children

(WTNH) — Fairfield-based ‘Save the Children‘ is in 120 countries around the world with one mission: to help children in time of need.

It’s founder, Eglantyne Jebb, was in Britain in 1919 and saw what WWI did to children. She started her quest to help at all costs.

Her mantra: all children have rights, deserve to be happy, deserve to be healthy, and deserve to have shelter and food no matter where they come from.

Luciana Bonifacio, Vice President of Resource Development at Save the Children, spoke to Ann about the history of the organization and what it is doing now to support children around the world.

For more information about Save the Children, check out their website here.