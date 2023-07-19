DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WTNH) — The push is on to buy, preserve and protect the home of Oscar Hammerstein II, and turn it into a museum and theater education center to inspire a new generation.

Hammerstein, writer of “The Sound of Music” and “Oklahoma,” is regarded as one of the most influential lyricists in American theater.

The home is currently privately owned and being used as a bed and breakfast.

The effort to buy the land, led by Broadway writer and producer Van Dean, generated $500,000 through its executive committee, but still needs to raise another $500,000 before August 1.

“I personally described it as the most important private home in musical theatre,” Dean said. “There are monumental forces in what musical theater has become, and so that home has basically been critical in creating the theater as we know it today because it did lead to the mentorship that Oscar had fostered with Stephen Sondheim, who’s been for the last 50 years or so, just a legend in our business.”

