Nyberg: SCSU grad pens book about grandmother’s experience in CT in the 1940s

Conn. (WTNH) — After beating breast cancer, a Southern Connecticut State University graduate from Prospect made it her mission to write her first fiction novel, inspired by her grandmother’s story.

In “Greetings from Tuscon,” Cherie Genua writes about her grandmother and her three sisters who were separated at a very young age when their parents passed. It is based in the 1940s, set in Connecticut and Arizona, and centers around love, hope and the importance of family.

Genua joins us on Nyberg to share more about the book and how finding her grandmother’s box of letters changed her.

Watch the full interview in the video above.