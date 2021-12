(WTNH) — Who doesn’t love little music? Especially this time of year! How about on an accordion? Even better.

Southern Connecticut State University President Joe Bertolino has played the accordion for many years but has only recently shared his ‘secret’ musical talent publically. He joins us to talk about sharing his ‘secret’, his journey learning to play the accordion, how it relates to the holiday season, and more.

