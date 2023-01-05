WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Shakesperience Productions, a non-profit based out of Waterbury brings the classics to kids and adults everywhere and provides a much-needed outlet for less fortunate kids and all who enjoy the arts.

Founder and Artistic Director Emily Mattina and Manager Director Isaiah Santiago joined News 8 for an interview on Thursday night.

Mattina had always been surrounded by the arts and was introduced to Shakesphere when she was about nine. She quickly fell in love with his work and knew she wanted to focus her life’s work on Shakesphere.

She went to graduate school to get a Master’s Degree in 17th-century literature at the University of Newcastle in the United Kingdom.

Mattina later moved to Connecticut where she began piloting programs in 1996 with her husband before settling their company in Waterbury.

Mattina and her husband became very interested in how the arts can help with revitalization and how what the arts can do for communities. Shakesperience Productions wrote grants to bring their programming to everyone.

Santiago partnered with Mattina to help bring the “Shakesperience” to schools and get children interested in acting and literature.

Shakesperience Productions sees over 50,000 people each year. The community can help support the non-profit by participating in their fundraisers and attending their productions.

To learn more visit the Shakesperience Productions and visit their website here.