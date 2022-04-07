NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH )– Connecticut residents have a lot of “get up and go” mentality and know there are many ways to go forward. Following high school, for instance, 18-year-old Elijah Livingston from Simsbury wanted to get right to work.

Real estate was top of mind for him, but he ended up buying into a dog fence company called CT Pet Fence.

Livingston said he knew from a young age that he wanted to be an entrepreneur like his dad.

“I’ve always been the kid to be doing odd jobs, but there was landscaping or just other jobs around the neighborhood for people and neighbors,” Livingston said. “So, it was something that once I was kind of working for myself, it was hard to get away from that.”

He said a couple of teachers in high school helped him make tough decisions even though he didn’t have a full idea of what he was getting himself into.

“Never, never had an idea, but I don’t take any of that for granted because all the things that I’ve learned along the way have become so valuable for day-to-day skills, and even long term, I think that this is just only setting me up for the future,” Livingston said. “I’m so thankful To have this opportunity.”

Livingston said he thinks college comes too early for a lot of people and offered some advice to those who are undecided about their future.

“It’s not 100%,” he said. “You don’t have to do it, so if there’s something that’s telling you that you want to start working, go ahead, follow your gut, and kind of do what you want to do.”

CT Pet Fence is located at 10 Station St., Suite 208 in Simsbury. You contact them by calling 860-379-4444 or emailing info@ctpetfence.com. To request a free quote, visit their website: CTPetFence.com.