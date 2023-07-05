NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter from Connecticut is about to release a new album that she describes as “Tin Pan Alley meets a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll.”

The pandemic wasn’t going to distract Nicole Zuraitis, who moved from West Haven to Brooklyn.

“I would say that we made the most of it,” she said. “I ended up getting my MBA, of all things, during COVID. We did a virtual piano lounge every Friday. We both wrote totally new albums worth of music. My husband, who is a drummer, wrote a big band record and I wrote this new album, How Love Begins, which comes out on Friday.”

She perform Saturday evening at Save the Sound at Park City Music Hall in Bridgeport.

Watch the full interview in the player above.