NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Small businesses brought in a record $23.3 billion on Small Business Saturday last year, and the Small Business Administration hopes to top it once again.

Mike Vlacich, the New England region administrator for the Small Business Administration, said that 72% of people who shop on Small Business Saturday are more likely to shop throughout the rest of the year at small businesses, and 60% more likely to tell a neighbor or a friend to do the same.

He said there are 360,000 small businesses in Connecticut, which generate more than 742,000 jobs.

“So while it’s certainly important to help the businesses to end their year strong, it does set a culture and a tone to shop small throughout the year by having Small Business Saturday, and, quite frankly, the week leading into it and the weeks after,” Vlacich said.

