GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother who has done her part to help others over the year is now doing her best to advocate for her one-year-old daughter.

Arabella was born one year ago and was in the NICU for the first month of her life. She endured seizures and strokes while in the NICU and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and is profoundly blind as a result.

Elizabeth and her husband Tom found Dr. Padula in Guilford who can help Arabella. He is a neuro-optometrist specializing in blindness due to brain injury due to cerebral palsy, car accidents or strokes.

Dr. Padula could provide Arabella with vision therapy, which would cost $408 per session. But the sessions are not covered under insurance.

Elizabeth and her husband Tom are doing everything possible to support Arabella and her medical journey and want to give her the best chance to see.

Elizabeth owns a salon in Guilford called Snip Snaps, where she will be holding a cut-a-thon fundraiser on May 21st to raise money for Arabella’s vision therapy. The fundraiser will also have tons of raffle prizes that will be donated.

If you want to donate funds to Arabella, you can do so on their Go Fund Me page.