HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new shop in Hartford is bringing old school milkshakes, soda and ice cream back into style.

Emrey’s Specialty Sweets and Soda Shop was founded by Melissa Melonson and her 11-year-old daughter, Aubrey.

The idea started when Melonson read Aubrey a book and asked what type of business she’d open. Her answer? A candy shop.

