Nyberg: Something New – transforming recruiting in the workplace

by: Ann Nyberg

(WTNH) — How do companies in this day and age hire and retain good people at many levels in their businesses? It can be very challenging.

“Something New” started by Scott MacGregor of Madison and President, Jaime Diglio are helping to give companies a leg-up when it comes to seeing the whole picture.

“I think the biggest, the value proposition for some of the smaller startups is their culture in the way that they take care of their people. So what you’re seeing is top talent from big companies are now opting out of those companies and going in to start-ups because they want that. They’re so thirsty for leadership and empowerment and development to be able to grow in their career.”

To find out more on how to get help for your company, go to TrySomethingNewNow.com

