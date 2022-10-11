STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jean Gabriel, Jr.’s cooking roots trace back to childhood. As the third of four boys, and with parents who worked both jobs, he learned his way around a kitchen early.

Now, Gabriel is the executive chef at Soul Tasty, a soul food restaurant in Stamford.

“We bring smiles to people’s faces,” he said. “We play music, we give them comfort.”

The restaurant offers comfort food staples like fried chicken, biscuits, cornbread, and macaroni and cheese.

And what’s the most popular item on the menu? Watch the interview to learn more!