NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pop-up bakery is about to permanently move into an old laundromat site in New Haven.

East Rock Breads, which specializes in sourdough bread, doesn’t have an opening date yet for its State Street location, but hopes to start serving customers in-person soon.

Bill Frisch, who owns the business, started baking when he lived in Iowa. Twelve years later, he says that living in Connecticut is its own secret ingredient.

“It’s funny, I’ve made bagels many times throughout my career, and they’ve never turned out quite as good as when we moved out east,” he said. “I think it’s something to do with the water.”

When it’s open, East Rock Breads will sell breads, bagels and pastries. Frisch hopes to add coffee options, as well.

